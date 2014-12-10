Android Wear Lollipop update adds more custom watch faces to the mix

Android 5.0 Lollipop for Android Wear is starting to roll out right now, placing a major emphasis on custom watch faces for Google's wrist-worn wearable line.

A host of watch faces are now available from Google Play, and include designs centered around PAC-MAN, Despicable Me, Plants vs Zombies, Porsche and much, much more. With the update, users can add and swap out Android Wear watch faces using the companion phone app.

Technically the update is based on Android 5.0 and implements API 21, but we won't bore you with the details. The update will arrive over-the-air to users over the next week.

The Watch Face API for developers launched today as well, letting developers design and create their own Android Wear watch faces. In user-terms, this means we're in for many more watch faces before long.

In addition to new watch faces, the update brings several new features to improve the overall Android Wear experience, including easy settings access, modes for use in a dark room or outside and the ability to easily block app notifications from the watch itself.

The Lollipop release follows rumors yesterday that Android Wear would receive Android 5.0 staring today.