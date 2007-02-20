Sony's iPod challenger scheduled for 1 March

Only eight days to go...

As we reported last week, Sony isn't giving up on the digital music player market.

More details are now emerging about the Apple iPod challenger with video capabilities and a larger screen that Sony is due to launch on 1 March.

Sony's German homepage features a countdown until the 1 March launch, and shows a simple graphic of the new player. AtracLife has managed to get hold of some leaked pictures of the new player too.

There are no confirmed details about the player yet. Its capacity is likely to be between 2GB and 8GB, with a battery life up of to 10 hours.

The music player will be available in black, blue, pink and violet. Prices are expected to be similar to the Apple iPod nano - so from £99.