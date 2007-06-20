Creative rolls out Zen Stone Plus

Creative today launched its new Zen Stone Plus digital music player, a beefed-up version of its minute Zen Stone device, launched just last month .

With 2GB of capacity, a built-in FM radio and weighing only 21g, the Creative Zen Stone Plus is the perfect choice if you want a player for when you're on the move. It features a round blue display, clock/stopwatch, and a microphone for voice recording.

Like the 1GB Creative Zen Stone , the Creative Zen Stone Plus comes in six colours: black, white, red, blue, pink and green. It has a battery life of up to 9.5 hours, Creative said.

The Creative Zen Stone Plus is priced at £50 and is available from late June.