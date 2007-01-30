Trending

Apple adds four new colours to iPod shuffle

By MP3 players  

Now available in pink, blue, orange, green as well as silver

Apple has added four new colour to the iPod shuffle, so now you have five to chose from

The expected product announcement from Apple came - but with a whimper rather than a bang. The company has announced four new colours for the iPod shuffle - blue, orange, pink and green which join the original silver.

Spec for the iPod shuffle otherwise remains unchanged. It still has 1GB of memory - or enough for around 240 songs - plus a claimed battery life of 12 hours.

There was no way that Apple could steal Microsoft 's thunder on Windows Vista launch day - and it looks like they haven't really tried either.

UK pricing for the new coloured shuffles - which are available now - is unchanged at £55.

