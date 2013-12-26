LG 'G Arch' smartwatch and 'G Health' wellness wristband tipped for MWC

2009's LG Watch Phone was maybe a little ahead of its time

It could be argued that LG kickstarted the modern obsession with smartwatches with 2009's future-thinking Watch Phone.

In the four years that followed, LG sat on the sideline of the wearable's sector, but rumour has it a comeback may be on the horizon.

Reports from the company's Korean homeland claimed LG will out not one, but two wrist accessories at the annual Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona, in February.

First up would be a smartwatch called the G Arch, which would play nice with LG phones in much the same way as the Galaxy Gear augments (if that's what you want to call it) Samsung's.

FuelBand rival?

Next would be a more general wellness and fitness tracker called the G Health, according to the report, which would likely standalone from a smartphone a la the Nike FuelBand SE or Jawbone UP devices.

Of course, this is all rumour and speculation at the moment, but with less than two months to go until the mobile world descends upon sunny Barcelona, it won't be long until we find out.

Is LG the company to crack the smartwatch formula? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Via Phone Arena