Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: everything we know so far

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are heading to Nintendo Switch in late 2022. The Pokémon Company surprised everyone by announcing two new mainline games in the series on Pokémon Day, a surprise considering gamers are still exploring the world of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which was released on January 28.

That might be too many Pokémon games for some, then, but Scarlet and Violet look like they are taking the open world foundations set by Arceus and running with it, given the brief glimpses of gameplay we've seen so far. Understandably, minds are already racing at the possibilities of what the games will offer.

According to the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet official website, Game Freak says the series "takes a new evolutionary step, allowing you to explore freely in a richly expressed open world. Various towns blend seamlessly into the wilderness with no borders. You’ll be able to see the Pokémon of this region in the skies, in the seas, in the forests, on the streets—all over! You’ll be able to experience the true joy of the Pokémon series—battling against wild Pokémon in order to catch them—now in an open-world game.”

There's still a lot we don’t know about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet yet, however, we've rounded up all the info you need to know about both games.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: cut to the chase

What is it? The next entry in the Pokémon series

The next entry in the Pokémon series When's it out? Late 2022

Late 2022 What platforms will it be released on? Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED Where will it be set? A new, unannounced region.

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

While we don’t know the exact release date of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet just yet, we do at least have a vague release window. As part of its official announcement, The Pokémon Company confirmed that the games will be coming out in late 2022. That means we probably won't see the games' release until August at the earliest.

This is pretty surprising, especially considering players are still playing Pokémon Legends: Arceus which came out in January of this year. That means there will be two major Pokémon games out in 2022, though some may class Arceus as a spin-off.

It’s clear both games will operate a little differently, however, with Legends: Arceus a more experimental take on Pokémon, while Scarlet and Violet look like they will be more in the vein of classic Pokémon games in the series. Expect to be fighting gym leaders, moving from town to town, and trying to become the best trainer in the region.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailers

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Announcement Trailer

The announcement trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet was revealed on Pokémon Day, February 27, 2022. In the trailer, we were given a glimpse of the new, unnamed region, as well as some of the Pokémon who inhabit it.

We can see Pokémon freely roaming the world, as well as some of the different biomes the region offers such as grasslands, wetlands, cityscapes, deserts, and beaches. It’s clear that players will experience a lot of variety when they're out catching Pokémon.

On top of seeing a glimpse of the region, players are given their first glimpse at the new Gen 9 starters: Fuecoco, and

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starters

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

The debate around which Pokémon starter is best has already begun. We’ve been given our first look at the new companions, and as ever, the starting Pokémon types players can select are Grass, Fire, and Water.

The Grass-type starter is called Sprigatito, an attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon that has an ability called Overgrow. When active, all Grass-type moves will be boosted by 50% if an enemy Pokémon has a third of its health left.

The Fire-type starter is called Fuecoco, a laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that knows the Blaze ability. Again, this means Fire-type moves are boosted by 50% if an enemy Pokémon has a third of its health left.

The Water-type starter is called Quaxly, an earnest and tidy Duckling Pokémon that knows the Torrent ability. As before, this means the power of Water-type moves will be boosted by 50% if an enemy Pokémon has a third of its health left.

There’s no word on evolutions for these starters, but we can be fairly sure each starter will have two evolutions. That’s how it’s been in Pokémon ever since the first game, so expect the same here.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet news and rumors

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

