Plusnet's £65 cashback offer makes this the cheapest broadband deal around

Hunting for new broadband can be difficult with so many different deals and freebies to choose from, but Plusnet has come out with a cheap broadband deal that cannot be ignored.

This limited time deal ends at midnight on Tuesday and will give you unlimited broadband at average speeds of 10Mb for just £18.99 a month.

This is already a pretty eye-catching deal in itself but it gets even better when you find out Plusnet is offering cashback of £65, which takes the yearly cost down from £228 to £163 - that's effectively the equivalent of only £13.58 per month.

Click here to head straight through to this cheap Plusnet internet deal

If all that wasn't enough, Plusnet will install it for free with no upfront costs.

Plusnet is offering a fixed price offer with this deal so you know you are guaranteed the same price throughout your contract - no nasty price hikes along the way.

More on this brilliant Plusnet deal:

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | 10Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | Free router delivery and no upfront costs | £65 cashback

When you consider the £65 cashback offer, this becomes one of Plusnet's best offers and one of the best deals on broadband out there.

View Deal

Today's other best broadband deals

If you are looking for something with a cheaper monthly cost without faffing around with cashback then Onestream is offering unlimited broadband with average speeds of 11Mb for just £13.99 a month, which is an incredible deal. You will have to pay a £10 upfront cost but you do get a free Onestream "super dooper" router.

If these speeds aren't cutting it for you and you don't mind spending a bit more Vodafone is offering a whopping 35Mb average speed for £21 a month with no upfront costs and a free installation - it's the cheapest fibre broadband deal on the market.