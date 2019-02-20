Plusnet just launched the UK's cheapest broadband deal

Plusnet is frequently part of the conversation when we're discussing the best cheap broadband only deals, and its latest effort is the best yet. Thanks to a juicy £75 pre-paid Mastercard that Plusnet is giving away if you sign up before next Monday, it's effectively the cheapest internet plan you can get in the UK right now.

This deal applies to new customers getting Plusnet's Unlimited Broadband plan. That means average speeds of 10Mb on a 12-month contract for just £18.99 a month. That's a pretty great broadband deal in its own right, and it only gets better when you consider that £75 Reward Card you'll be sent as well. That's £75 to spend in store or online anywhere that Mastercard is accepted.

And to make this offer even sweeter, Plusnet has completely removed all upfront costs. So that means free activation and router delivery. The total cost for 12 months is just a tad more than £150 in total - trust us when we say that's extraordinary value compared to the other broadband deals on the UK market right now.

This new Plusnet broadband deal in full:

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | 10Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £18.99 per month | £10 FREE activation | £75 Reward Card

Plusnet is always a go-to ISP for cheap broadband, but this new offer beats the competition hands down. Those cheap bills are guaranteed not to rise for the duration of the one-year contract and the £75 pre-paid Mastercard could scarcely be more generous. Deal ends on February 25View Deal

Need your broadband a bit faster?

We love this new broadband deal from Plusnet, but completely recognise its one downside - speed. This is basic ADSL internet and should be fine as long as you don't require much more from your connection than surfing the web, occasional downloads and non-HD streaming.

If you have a larger household all using your bandwidth at the same time or demand 4K streaming and rapid downloads, then it's worth perusing our guide to the best value fibre broadband deals. They're probably not as pricey as you'd imagined.

Assuming you can get fibre on your road, TalkTalk has the best offer right now. Its Faster Fibre package is currently just £19.95 a month, the cheapest price on fibre in the UK - anything under £20 is extraordinary for the kind of speeds you'll be getting. Or if you're willing to spend a bit more, BT is offering a fibre deal with a free reward card and Amazon Echo for just £29.99 p/m to entice you.