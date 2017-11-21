PlayStation Store has started its Black Friday sale in the UK

The double discount sale may have just finished on the UK PlayStation Store but we’re already seeing Black Friday bargains.

The offers got off to a modest start on the online store itself, with PlayStation offering a 20% discount on all of its gaming-themed mugs, though this has now become 25% all of the store's PlayStation FC merchandise.

Play the game

If you’re looking for something a little less ‘stocking-filler’, there are already some excellent Black Friday offers on hardware bundles from participating retailers.

At the moment you can still pick up a PlayStation VR bundle that was announced last week. For just £249.99 you’ll be able to pick up a full PSVR starter pack with either Skyrim VR or GT Sport.

Thinking about forking out for 4K? Then there’s a PS4 Pro with FIFA 18 and Call of Duty: WW2 for £299.99.

It’s worth considering the 25% discount on a 12 month PlayStation Plus membership, too, not just because being a PlayStation Plus member will get you early access to the sale on November 21 and 22 ahead of its official November 23 start.

Early bird benefits

That's right, PlayStation Plus members can already get discounts on games in the sale. There are some very new titles on offer here with discounts that range from 25% to 60%.

Some stand outs include GT Sport, The Evil Within 2 and Horizon Zero Dawn all for £24.99 down from £49.99, the new Assassin's Creed Origins for £38.49 down from £54.99 and Grand Theft Auto 5 for just £21.99 down from £54.99.

Don't forget to keep an eye on our best PlayStation bundles for hardware offers that shouldn't be missed.

The PlayStation Store Black Friday sale will open to everyone on November 23 and run through until November 27.