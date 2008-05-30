World's slimmest camera features touchscreen

BenQ claims that its new eight-megapixel T850 is the world's slimmest compact camera, measuring in at a slender 14.9mm thick

The T850 comes with a standard 3x optical zoom and the by now almost prerequisite ‘smile detection’ feature.

Touchscreen zooming and editing

More interestingly, the camera has a 3 inch touchscreen for controls, a 12 image burst capture option and a Z Lighting feature, for users to adjust image lighting after shooting.

Photos on the screen can be swiped ‘iPhone-style’ as you delete, edit and order your library of snapshots as you go. You can also zoom into a photo by simply double-tapping the screen.

TechRadar spoke with BenQ’s UK reps to find out more, and we should be able to bring you a fully detailed preview and know further details on UK pricing and release date shortly.