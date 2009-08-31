Olympus announces E-600 budget D-SLR

Olympus has added a new digital SLR at the bottom of its range, the E-600.

The camera is very similar to the existing E-620, with a 12,3MP Live MOS sensor, 2.7-inch LCD and ability to use Four Thirds lenses.

The E-600 will have full manual controls, 4fps JPEG shooting, dust removal and will ship in a kit with Olympus' ED 3x (14-42mm) kit zoom lens.

Few filters

According to Imaging Resource, the only major differences are the lack of backlit buttons for night-time use, a reduction in the number of 'art filter' processing modes, and the removal of a multiple exposure function and aspect masking.

The lightweight (475g) camera is, naturally, targeting novice SLR snappers, with 18 user-selectable scene modes and Scene Program AE, which automatically chooses basic scene modes. Sensitivity runs up to ISO 3200 (get ready for some noise!), and the camera takes either CF or xD memory cards.

The Olympus E-600 will be available in the US (and possibly Europe - confirmation to follow) in November, priced at around $600 (£375) for the complete kit.

Via Imaging Resource.