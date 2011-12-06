Leica issues M9 firmware upgrade

Leica has issued a new firmware upgrade for its M9 and M9-P full-frame digital rangefinder cameras.

Firmware update v. 1.176 fixes the issue several users had reported when using SanDick memory cards. According to a statement from the company, all card types available from SanDisk have been fully tested by the Leica expert technical team and the firmware guarantees full functionality.

The Leica M9 is the world's smallest full-frame interchangeable lens camera, while the M9-P, features the same internal specifications but also includes a sapphire crystal LCD screen with anti-reflective coating for improved visibility.

Issues

Users have been reporting various faults with using the Leica M9 with SanDisk cards are far back as July, with some reporting a loss of pictures and slow writing times. Back in November, Leica advised customers to avoid certain SanDisk memory cards until they were able to provide the firmware upgrade to fix the problem.

Now that the firmware has been issued, Leica confirmed that this advice is now withdrawn.

Leica also thanked customers for their ongoing patience and support, along with SanDisk for its "intensive technical assistance."

The Leica M9 can be picked up for around £4800, while the M9-P retails for around £5400.The new firmware upgrade can be downloaded from the Leica website.