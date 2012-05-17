Is the Pentax K-30 coming next week?

Will the K-r finally be replaced by a K-30 next week?

Suggestions that Pentax will announce a replacement for its discontinued K-r entry level DSLR are increasing in intensity, with several leaked K-30 specs appearing online.

Reports suggest that the camera will house a 16 million pixel sensor and a maximum sensitivity capability of ISO 25,600.

Other rumoured specs include a weather-sealed body, a 4fps burst rate and full HD video recording.

Replaced

Although the Pentax K-r is still available to buy at many retailers, it was officially discontinued by the company some time ago.

Previous rumours of a Pentax K-z, which was said to be available in multiple colour combinations, appear to have come to nothing, with Pentax most recently announcing the K-01, its second compact system camera.

Pentax was bought by Ricoh last year, but so far evidence of collaboration between the two firms has been fairly limited - perhaps the K-30 will be the first camera from the merged companies to bring elements from both.

Reports are suggesting that the K-30 will make its debut next week, so keep following to see if it becomes a reality.

via PhotoRumors