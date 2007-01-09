CES 2007: Casio's super-slim 7x zoom digicam

The Exilim EX-V7's UK release date has yet to be announced

Casio has updated its Exilim range of compact digicams with the 'world's slimmest digital camera with 7x zoom', the EX-V7.

The 7x optical zoom lens means makes the Casio Exilim EX-V7 equivalent to a 38-266mm film camera lens. Along with the impressive lens is a built-in optical image stabilisation function.

Read more: Casio G-Shock GBA-800

Crammed into the EX-V7's ultra-slim 25.1mm body is also a useful feature that lightens up dark parts of a photo.

Casio could not say when the EX-V7 would be available in the UK.