Canon shows off new EOS 450D DSLR

Canon has unveiled the EOS 450D, a new cheap digital SLR that heads up a number of new digital camera models at a launch in London today.

The EOS 450D is an entry-level DSLR that's designed to supersede Canon's existing and highly successful EOS 400D model. It boasts a 12.2-megapixel CMOS sensor (with DIGIC III image processing), 3-inch LCD with Live View mode and a new 9-point AF system.

Canon's new EOS 450D is arguably the headline news in a range of 16 new products, including two EF lenses, plus a clutch of new compact cameras - the Digital IXUS 80IS, PowerShot A590 IS, PowerShot A580 and PowerShot A470.

The 450D will be known as the Digital Rebel XSi in the US, carrying on Canon's irritating penchant for renaming models Stateside.

