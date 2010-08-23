Kodak Playtouch pocket camcorder announced

Kodak has announced the Playtouch video camera – a pocket camcorder that boasts 1080p recording and a 3-inch capacitive touchscreen.

The Kodak Playtouch offers on-camera editing and easy share options along with LCD glare shield and an external microphone jack.

"Kodak has firmly established itself as a leader in the digital pocket video camera space since introducing its line in 2008, and continues to be one of the most highly rated and recommended in this category," said Phil Scott, Vice President of Marketing, Digital Capture and Devices, Kodak.

Innovative and intuitive

"We're committed to providing our consumers with innovative and intuitive products that satisfy their needs.

"Whether it's a night out on the town with friends or your child's school play, the KODAK Playtouch Video Camera makes capturing and sharing your favourite moments simple and fun."

We're still chasing a UK release date and price, but it's arriving in the 'Fall' in the US and priced at $230 – which translated into English means it will be after Autumn for Britain and probably cost around £150.