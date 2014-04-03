Wireless networks could be Google's next mobile experiment

Google Fiber has proven to be a extremely popular little venture for the search company and soon it might also start its own wireless network.

The Information reports that Google Executives have discussed their recent hopes to offer a full-fledged wireless service in areas where Google Fiber internet and TV service already exist.

Two sources that sat in on these discussions revealed existing Google Fiber customers in locations like Kansas City, Missouri could also get mobile voice and internet access.

There were not further details on whether this service would be included for no extra charge or when this Google mobile network would roll out.

However, the two sources said the company was interested in buying large chunks of existing mobile networks and reselling them to customers. Google purportedly spoke to Verizon in early 2014 as well as Sprint early 2013.

If Google were to undertake the venture, it would essentially become a mobile virtual network operator like AT&T or T-Mobile.

Tying it all together

The Information speculated Google's wireless network would primarily depend on Wi-Fi access from its Fiber network. Meanwhile, the service would only rely on carriers when the connection is unavailable or insufficient.

Currently Google supplies its Fiber network to only a few states including Kansas City, Provo in Utah, and Austin, Texas. Mid-February, the company announced new plans to potentially expand the program's reach to 34 new cities.

Even before the reports of this new mobile network, Google has been a big proponent of more Wi-Fi access. Previously, the Mountain View company partnered with Starbucks to add more 7,000 high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots around the nation.

New frontiers for Google?

Google isn't afraid to take on new ventures as proven with Google Glass and the entire Android platform.

Since breaking into the into smartphone world in 2008 with the first version of Android, Google has taken a greater hand in shaping its mobile platform including selling devices with vanilla versions of Android directly from the Google Play Store.

Building up its own mobile wireless network would just be one more way for Google to cement the Android experience down to the network service.

Will Google's mobile network be a reality by the time the new HTC One (M8) and Samsung Galaxy S5 come out?

Via The Verge