Linksys lands budget draft 802.11n router

Networking guru Linksys has unveiled its new assault on the draft 802.11n market. And, unlike many manufacturers' first stabs at the kit, this new router is aimed squarely at wireless homes on the cutting-edge.

The Linksys WRT150N Wireless-N Home Router has the usual accoutrements. These include a draft 802.11n wireless access point joined by a four port Ethernet switch and a plethora of wireless security options including 256-bit WPA2 encryption.

What isn't currently clear is what version of draft 802.11n the router will sport. Though we reckon it could well have the more stable draft 2.0 by the time it hits the shelves for £80 later on in June.

Linksys also says its new router is certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance for the Wi-Fi Multimedia (WMMTM) standard. The tech behind this new acronym prioritises traffic demands from different applications - basically meaning quality of service is guaranteed for VoIP and streaming applications.