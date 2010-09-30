Facebook and Skype looking at major partnership

Are Facebook about to Like Skype?

Facebook and leading internet telephony provider Skype are said to be looking at a major partnership, according to emerging reports.

Reuters claims that Mark Zuckerberg's social-networking website Facebook is in talks with the VoIP-provider, looking at ways of integrating their services.

Skype up Facebook friends

The news emerged initially from the Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources claiming to be familiar with the matter.

The deal would let Facebook users sign into Skype via their Facebook Connect accounts, according to the Journal's source.

Users would also be able to chat with all of their Facebook friends from within Skype.

Skype's latest 5.0 version is expected to feature the improved Facebook functionality, and is due to be released within weeks.

TechRadar has contacted both Facebook and Skype for further updates on the matter.

Via Reuters