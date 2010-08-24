Sky Sports News app arrives for iPhone and iPad

Sky has launched its official Sky Sports News application for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch.

The Sky Sports News app offers, as you may expect, the latest news from the Sky Sports News room, along with streaming access to Sky Sports News Radio.

Also on offer are dedicated areas for Football, Cricket, Rugby League, Rugby Union, Golf, Tennis, F1 and Boxing as well as a customisable homescreen.

Ticker on

The company has also thrown in live results, fixture lists and league tables along with the Sky Sports News ticker.

Sky's apps have traditionally been great performers on the platform, with the Sky Sports scorecentres for football and cricket, the Sky remote recording app and Sky Mobile TV all well received.