Zeppelin uncovered as Android Motorola Quench

Motorola has announced a new addition to its Android range - the Motorola Quench with MotoBlur.

It seems Motorola's Android carpet-bombing technique is still going at full pace, with the new Quench aimed squarely at the mid-range - making real the rumoured Moto Zeppelin.

The Quench (known as the Cliq XT in the US) has a 3.1-inch high-res screen, and a touch-sensitive pad on the front to allow easy navigation through the menus.

The addition of MotoBlur means social networking feeds (Facebook, Twitter and MySpace) all combined in one central widget for your home screen, and also synchronised to your contact profiles individually as well.

Web - upgraded

A 5MP camera with flash is also included, as is Adobe Flash Lite - making web browsing that much richer, according to Motorola.

We've not got word yet on whether the Motorola Quench will be running Android 1.6, 2.0 or 2.1 - but we'd bet it's the former with an upgrade on the horizon.

The Motorola Quench will be launched in Q1 this year in Europe (which we assume means a UK release date for the same time as well) and there's no word on network carriers or pricing as yet.