Windows Phone texting flaw found

A major flaw has been found in Windows Phone devices, which allows a potential hacker to send an SMS that can automatically reboot a phone and lock up its messaging system.

According to WinRumors, which was made aware of the SMS flaw by a reader, a malicious text message can be sent which stops the messaging facilities on a Windows Phone device from working – and the only way to get it back to normal is to completely reset the device.

In a video, WinRumors explains how the hack works, showing the sent text rebooting the device and subsequently stopping access to the messaging hub.

Text pest

Thankfully, the content of the SMS has not been published and Microsoft has been made aware of the security flaw. But, the hack also works if the message is sent through Facebook Chat or Windows Live Messenger.

Text message malware is nothing new, with both iOS and Android both suffering from them in the past.

Back in 2009, an SMS hack for the iPhone was posted across the web, which allowed hackers to control the phone remotely.

In 2010, an SMS Trojan was discovered by Kapersky Labs embedded in a media player that was available for download as an app.

Check out the video of the hack in action below:

Via WinRumors