Windows Mobile 7 to get public debut next month

According to a Microsoft executive, we are set to see the latest version of Microsoft's mobile operating system – the much-hyped Windows Mobile 7 – finally unveiled to the great unwashed at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month.

It is hardly the most surprising news, as many mobile industry punters were secretly hoping to see the new mobile operating system being shown off by Microsoft at CES this month. But that clearly did not come to be.

Mobile World Congress launch

Entertainment and Devices Division president Robbie Bach claimed that Windows Mobile 7 "things will be talked about at MWC" at the company's Financial Analyst meeting at CES.

"I've seen it and played with it. It will set the bar forward not in (just) an evolutionary way," added Bach.

Bach went on to add that Microsoft plans to be "more engaged" with OEMs in its "go to market approach."

Microsoft clearly hopes to change the shifting emphasis away from Windows Mobile to Apple's iPhone and Google's Android with the latest version of its mobile operating system. We are looking forward to bringing you all the news from the ground in Barcelona next month.

Via PC Pro