Vodafone UK mulling bid for T-Mobile

Vodafone is considering a bid to take over T-Mobile in the UK as it aims to become the biggest operator in the British Isles.

The deal, which could be worth a reported £2.5 billion, would create by far the largest network in the UK, with a whopping 40 per cent market share.

There is talk of the move being blocked by regulators, as the deal could lead to something of a monopoly, according to the Financial Times.

T-Mobile has been the subject of long-standing rumours that it will be sold off after underperforming for parent company Deutsche Telekom.

Beating oxygen

O2 is the current market leader on 27 per cent of the share, with Vodafone just two per cent behind. Orange (surprisingly, as we haven't heard much from the operator) has 22 per cent share, with T-Mobile on just 15 per cent.

Network 3 has eight per cent of the market, and it's believed that the fact there are five operators competing in the UK could see the move passed by regulators.

Such a market share would be similar to other European countries such as Spain or Italy, although it's unknown whether T-Mobile would become part of Vodafone or a joint brand would be forged.

Via The Guardian