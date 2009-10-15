TVCatchup offering 3G iPhone streaming

TVCatchup has finally unveiled its iPhone site – allowing you to log on and watch streamed live television in the UK.

The service, which the providers insist is legal, can stream non-flash video to the iphone from the iphone.tvcatchup.com address.

This is accessible through the iPhone's Safari browser, so the service does not need to clear Apple's stringent apps policy.

UK only

The service will only work within the UK, and the streams will run over both Wi-Fi and, interestingly, through 3G as well.

Should the service prove popular, it remains to be seen how much of a strain the streaming service will put on the networks' infrastructure.

The BBC iPlayer is available on the iPhone but only when there is a Wi-Fi connection.