Total Film app for iPhone surfaces

The Total Film iPhone app has appeared, bringing the latest film reviews and news along with live search and a nifty offline tool.

The official Total Film app is available for £1.79 and offers a host of features that include finding your local cinema, latest trailers and the ability to save your favourite articles.

But it will be the searchable reviews (more than 8,000 of them) and up-to-date news that will most appeal to film fans, with the hugely respected Total Film content available to help you pick out the cinema wheat from the multiplex chaff.

Latest and greatest

"All the other movie apps do individual things well, but ours covers everything - latest news, reviews you can trust, funny and lateral features, trailers, cinema finder... It's the best movie app on the App Store," said Total FIlm's online editor Andy Lowe.





"You can read the latest news, reviews and features, watch current trailers and find local cinemas and showtimes with the powerful Cinema Finder," adds the app description.

In the interests of openness, we should point out that Total Film are part of Future Publishing, which is, as you probably know by now, the same publisher as TechRadar.