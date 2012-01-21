Time Warner Cable app brings live TV to iPhone

Time Warner Cable has updated its iOS app to allow iPhone users to watch live TV through their smartphones.

The new iPhone-compatible app joins the iPad edition which was launched last year and also the Android version (which only offers DVR control rather than live TV streaming).

Now TWC customers who also have a broadband connection can stream live TV from almost 200 channels directly to their iPhone.

Control your TV world

The app also features an Interactive Programme Guide, which allows users to view TV listings up to 7 days in advance and even set them to record on their home DVR.

You can also manage your DVR recordings and use the app as a remote control for your set-top box.

The app comes at no extra cost to TWC customers, but you will need to be on your local Wi-Fi network.

The full list of channels available is available here.

Via: The Verge