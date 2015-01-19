The new Spotify for Windows Phone finally catches up to iOS

If you're a signed-up user of both Windows Phone and Spotify, there's a treat in store for you today - the music streaming service has pushed out a new-look version of its app that includes some of the missing features already present in the iOS and Android editions.

Those features include Your Music - for saving your favourite albums, artists and tracks on the go - and improvements to the Browse section that give you a better chance of happening across something new that you'll like.

Spotify is one of the biggest and longest-standing top-tier apps available on Windows Phone, having arrived in the days of WP 7.5, and the new upgrade means users of Microsoft's mobile OS don't have to feel inferior in the company of their iOS and Android pals.

Good looking

As for the app's appearance, Spotify developers have made the interface darker. Less important details fade into the background to allow track details and album art to pop out from the screen.

"Today we're bringing Windows Phone users the best-looking Spotify ever," writes the Spotify team. "With a darker theme, refreshed typography and rounded iconography, playing your favourite music has never looked so good. Our new design makes accessing your favourite music smoother than ever before."

Spotify says the new update is rolling out to Windows Phone 8 devices from today. To speed things along, you can head straight to the app's page on the Windows Phone App Store.