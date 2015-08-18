The iPhone 6S release date has leaked, but no points for guessing it

Apple is set to launch two new phones at the start of September in the form of the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus, with an announcement heavily rumoured for September 9.

Two out of the three major carriers in Germany have told German publication Macerkopf that both phones will be ready to pick up in store on September 18.

It makes sense as it'll be the second Friday after the announcement - that's the date Apple has been letting its phones loose on the wider public in recent years.

Just a month to go

Germany is a first-tier launch country for the iPhone so it's likely many other countries will get the phone on the same day.

These countries include Australia, Canada, France, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, the UK and the US.

At the moment rumours of the iPhone 6S suggest the design will stay the same with big changes coming in the form of the A9 processor and Force Touch being adapted for the new phone's display.

Via Apple Insider