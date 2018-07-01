The best Sony Xperia XZ deals in July 2018

Editor's pick Limited Time Offer Sony Xperia XZ Our rating: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Network: O2

The Sony Xperia XZ marked one of the best phones that the Japanese company had launched in years. And if you're looking to get your hands on a great Xperia XZ deal this month, then you've come to the right place!

It may now have been superseded by the classy Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ2 but there are still plenty of reasons why you'd want a plain old Xperia XZ - on release it had one of the market's leading cameras and fantastic build quality. The 5.2-inch screen is 1080p and looks fantastic, and there's plenty of power underneath the gorgeous exterior to make the Sony Xperia XZ one of the more powerful handsets on the market - and it's comfortable to hold as well, despite the large screen size.

With the introduction of the XZ1, we'd hoped to see a dramatic drop in Xperia XZ prices. But we guess they may have now fallen as low as they're going to go. In fact, many of the lowest prices have now disappeared in their entirety and you can no longer get the absolute bargains. But of you're still dead set on this handset, then be sure to check out our comparison chart below to bag the best Sony Xperia XZ deal for you.

Contracts Sim Free Sim Only Showing 6 of 92 deals ? Sort By Recommended Sony Xperia XZ (Black) 1 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 3GB data £19.99 upfront £29 /mth View at Carphone Warehouse 24 months O2 Priority rewards 7000+ wi-fi hotspots Award winning coverage Learn More Sony Xperia XZ (Black) 2 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 3GB data £49.99 upfront £27 /mth View at Carphone Warehouse 24 months O2 Priority rewards 7000+ wi-fi hotspots Award winning coverage Learn More Sony Xperia XZ (Black) 3 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 1GB data £59.99 upfront £26 /mth View at Carphone Warehouse 24 months O2 Priority rewards 7000+ wi-fi hotspots Award winning coverage Learn More Sony Xperia XZ (Blue) 4 1000 mins Unlimited texts 2GB data £69.99 upfront £25.49 /mth View at Carphone Warehouse 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Learn More Sony Xperia XZ (Blue) 5 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 2GB data Free upfront £32 /mth View at Carphone Warehouse 24 months O2 Priority rewards 7000+ wi-fi hotspots Award winning coverage Learn More Sony Xperia XZ (Black) 6 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 3GB data Free upfront £32 /mth View at Carphone Warehouse 24 months O2 Priority rewards 7000+ wi-fi hotspots Award winning coverage Learn More Load more deals

Sony Xperia XZ review

An X-factor phone from Sony

Screen size: 5.2-inches | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | Rear camera: 23MP | Weight: 161g | OS: Android 7 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 32GB/64GB | External storage: microSD up to 256GB | Battery: 2900mAh

Premium design

Superb camera

Waterproof

Screen could be better (only HD)

It felt like Sony went all out to compete with the Samsung's flagship range with its Xperia XZ. It's still a fantastic premium handset offering everything you'd expect from a true flagship phone, including a water resistant finish and a fingerprint scanner. This was the handset we'd been waiting for Sony to make for some time, and it's so far stood the test of time

Read TechRadar's full Sony Xperia review