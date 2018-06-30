The best iPhone 6 Plus deals in July 2018

The enormous iPhone 6 Plus is magnificent, and it's the device that many people wanted Apple to create.

Sure it may have been replaced three times now - by the equally impressive iPhone 6S Plus, 7 Plus and mostly recently iPhone 8 Plus - but this is where Apple's supersized adventure began and it can now be yours for even less. The higher resolution display, larger screen and enhanced camera do come at an additional cost, so if you're looking for something slightly more economical check out the iPhone 6.

It looks as though contract deals have finally now dried up - probably thanks to the iPhone X release - so you'll have to team a 6 Plus handset up with a SIM only deal.

TechRadar's iPhone 6 Plus review highlights

The iPhone 6 Plus is a handset aimed at a very particular client base. For many it'll be too big, too expensive and quite simply not even a consideration on their smartphone buying journey.

For a select audience though, the iPhone 6 Plus answers the ever-growing demand for a larger-screened, high-definition iPhone – something we've been waiting years for.

We liked

Along with the new iPhone 6S Plus the iPhone 6 Plus is arguably the best-looking phablet on the market. If you want a big screen wrapped in a premium body, look no further.

It's good to see Apple finally embrace a full-HD display, and the offering on the 6 Plus doesn't disappoint, with vivid colours and crystal-clear text.

At 5.5 inches the screen is also great for watching movies and playing games – finally an iPhone that can really take advantage of the great content housed in iTunes and the App Store. You'll wonder how you ever coped with the teeny Retina display of the 4-inch iPhone 5S, 5C or 5.

The 6 Plus ships with iOS 8, and among the headliners here is the health app, which will keep track of your fitness and lifestyle with relative ease; and iOS 9 is now available to keep the phone up to date.

There's good news in the battery department too. It looks like Apple has really turned a corner when it comes to power consumption, with the iPhone 6 Plus easily lasting a whole day on a single charge. You will still have to be careful if you hit it hard with movies or games though.

We disliked

The iPhone 6 Plus may look and feel fantastic, but its size does make it a little unwieldy in the hand.

It's taller and wider than other 5.5-inch smartphones, such as the LG G4 and OnePlus 2, and its flat rear means it's tricky to grip, and really stretches the fingers in the palm.

I found that one-handed usage had to be kept to a minimum, and while Apple's 'Reachability' feature is easy to use, it does feel a little half-baked.

Another sticking point with the iPhone 6 Plus is its price. The 16GB model is still as pricey as newer phablet rivals like the 32GB Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+. Or for less money you could get the similarly old Samsung Galaxy Note 4 and stick a cheap microSD card in it.

And if you want more storage on the 6 Plus you'll need to hand over a lot more money. That said, it is still cheaper than the iPhone 6S Plus, and offers almost as much.

Verdict

Combining premium design and Apple's high level of finesse, the iPhone 6 Plus is a highly accomplished smartphone that will hit all the right notes for anyone desperate for a big-screened iPhone.

Android fans hell-bent on a phablet-sized smartphone full to the brim with the latest tech and monster power are unlikely to favour the iPhone 6 Plus, which on paper doesn't stack up in terms of raw specs.But that won't matter to Apple, or to those who part with a princely sum of money in order to own an iPhone 6 Plus.

The iPhone 6 Plus brings together excellently Apple's tried and tested design, craftsmanship and interface in the larger form factor – providing the perfect smartphone for those who require a bigger display, while also reveling in the simplicity and intuition that an Apple handset continues to offer.

First reviewed: September 2014