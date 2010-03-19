T3 launches mobile app reviews site

T3 has launched T3 App chart, with reviews of over 400 application for iPhone, Android, Nokia and Windows Mobile.

T3.com which, like TechRadar, is part of Future Publishing, allows users to give their rating to the featured apps alongside reviews written by T3's mobile experts.

BlackBerry and Samsung apps will be coming soon to the site, with 50 new apps rated and reviewed each month.

Phenomenal rise

Kieran Alger, editor of T3.com says: "There seems to be no stopping the phenomenal rise of apps.

"The promise that all life's little problems can be solved at the click of a few buttons is really seductive but with the burgeoning apps stores comes the problem of having to sort the good from the bad and the frankly ugly.

"With the T3.com/appchart, combining expert reviews and user ratings, we're out to make sure people can find apps that are genuinely worth downloading.

"I think we're one of the first places on the web to offer reviews of apps across the majority of platforms.

"That means users can compare the strength of the apps stores before they head out to buy a handset."