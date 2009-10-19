Spotify plans to partner with other networks

Spotify has told TechRadar that it is looking to replicate the recently announced deal with 3, but is very pleased to have extended its reach to a new potential subscriber base.



A spokesperson told us: "From Spotify's perspective, the deal will give us excellent exposure among 3's mobile user base and its 400-plus stores across the UK, help drive the number of Spotify Premium subscribers, as well as give music fans in search of a deal an even bigger reason to try us out.

"As for other deals - we're always looking to partner up with great companies but nothing to report on that front."

Branded handset ahoy?

The rumours of a branded handset for Spotify are increasing in pace, and this new announcement only serves to increase them at the moment.

Given 3 and handset manufacturer INQ are owned by the same Hutchinson Whampoa group, it makes sense that this would be a deal going forward, but Spotify is remaining tight-lipped on whether this will be happening in the UK.

Either way this is another step forward for the streaming service as it looks to move forward and start making a profit - if a subscription is almost stealthily given to users it will be a massive boost for Spotify to have a guaranteed income for two years.