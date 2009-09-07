Spotify for Symbian S60 shown off

Not content with launching its Android and iPhone applications, Spotify has also given a first glimpse of how Spotify mobile will run on the Symbian S60 platform.

A video on the Spotify site shows the fabulous Spotify application running on the S60 platform.

"You've had a few hours to play around with our iPhone and Android apps but we didn't want to leave out all those people who have a phone that runs the S60 mobile platform," said Spotify's Andres Sehr.

In development

"So here is a first look at a demo of the Spotify running on S60 which is currently in development.

"It's an early version and we still have a fair bit of work to do before we can release it but we wanted to give you a little idea of what to expect.

"And like our other mobile apps, Spotify for S60 will be available for our premium subscribers."

