Sony Xperia C4 blasts selfie obsession up another notch

Update: Since we originally published this story we've had confirmation from Sony that the Xperia C4 won't be coming to the UK.

The Sony Xperia C4 has launched and follows in the footsteps of its selfie obsessed predecessor, the Xperia C3, by focussing on the front camera.

Sony appears adamant that selfie prowess alone is a strong enough pull for the youth of today, but the 5MP front facing camera seems like a little bit of a let down – even though Sony bills it as "best in class."

We've seen a number of handsets feature 8MP and even 13MP front snappers, so for a handset which is so shouty about the photo craze it seems odd that it's such a low offering.

The Sony Exmor R mobile sensor does have an extra wide 25mm lens, allowing you to fit more of your chums into your shot, plus a front facing soft flash and HDR mode will help you out in low light.

More than just a camera

Around the back there's a 13MP snapper while the rest of the Xperia C4 includes a 5.5-inch full HD display, 1.7GHz octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, microSD slot and Android 5.0 Lollipop.

There's also 4G connectivity, NFC and a 2600mAh crammed inside the relatively slender 150.3 x 77.4 x 7.9mm body of the Xperia C4.

The Sony Xperia C4 release date is set for June, whilst pricing and exact markets are yet to be confirmed, but we do know for sure the phone won't be launching in the UK.