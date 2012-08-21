Skype adds photo sharing, improved battery life to iOS apps

iPhone, iPad and iPod touch owners who use Skype while on the go will want to head to the App Store and grab the latest version 4.1 updates released on Tuesday.

As noted on Skype's The Big Blog, this version adds a frequently requested feature to the iOS apps in the form of Photo Sharing.

Skype users can now share photos with friends, family and loved ones from wherever they happen to be, without file size limits or having to incur costly MMS charges from their carrier.

Less battery hungry

Skype for iPhone/iPod touch and iPad version 4.1 also feature improved performance, reducing how much battery life they gobble up while the app is in the background.

That means iOS users can keep the app running all day long and never miss an important call or message - without worrying about having to charge their device.

"In addition, this latest release improves the app start and the contact list loads even faster, so you can do all the things you love to do with Skype more quickly," the blog post notes.

Skype for iPhone supports the iPhone 3GS or the third- and fourth-generation iPod touch, while Skype for iPad supports all models; iOS 4.3 or later is required for all devices, and the version 4.1 updates are now available free of charge in the App Store.

Via Skype