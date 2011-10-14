Siri to get international maps and local search in 2012

Eagle-eyed FAQ readers have spotted that "additional countries" will get maps and local search integration in the iPhone 4S's Siri app in 2012.

If you got your hands on the iPhone 4S in the UK today, you may have been a touch disappointed with its personal assistant app, Siri.

The voice-controlled app isn't able to provide UK customers with local business information or maps to nearby places, resulting in a whole lot of frustrating "I'm sorry, I can't answer that" action.

Siri, why don't you love me?

As Apple noted in its keynote announcing the handset and its HAL-like assistant, the current version of Siri is a beta, and its Siri FAQs note that "Maps and local search support will be available in additional countries in 2012".

It's no skin off iPhone 4 and earlier users' noses, however, as Siri is only available on iOS 5 on the iPhone 4S.

