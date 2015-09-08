Shocker: you won't get an iPhone 6S for £1

If you see an advert on social media or in your email inbox that claims you can get an iPhone 6S for £1 without a contract, don't fall for it – as it appears some things are too good to be true.

According to the National Trading Stands eCrime Team there are a large number of criminals who are flooding sites like Facebook with what looks like the opportunity to get a cheap iPhone 6S.

The scam will get you to make small payments to them that you might not notice leaving your bank account, what is called a "subscription trap".

The Citizens Advice hotline number has already received complaints about the scams and it's thought there will only be more after the official launch tomorrow.

If you've already fallen for one of the scams though, it might not be too late.

Mike Andrews, national coordinator for the National Trading Standards eCrime Team said: "Always be suspicious of any offer that looks extremely cheap, particularly if you see it on social media or in an advert online.

"And if you do get caught out by one of these offers, remember you have the right to cancel a continuous payment authority. You can do this by getting in touch with your bank or credit card company as soon as you can and asking them to cancel the payments immediately.

"Make sure you do it quickly, because you may not be able to recover payments made before you become aware of them."