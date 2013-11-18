Samsung pulls Android 4.3 for UK Galaxy S3, S4 update withdrawn stateside

Samsung has temporarily withdrawn the Android 4.3 Jelly Bean update for its Galaxy S3 handset in the UK following complaints, as Samsung contends with update problems on both sides of the pond.

The long-awaited S3 update, which took the device directly from Android 4.1 to 4.3, arrived in the UK two weeks ago but brought several issues along to the party, angering those who'd jumped to upgrade their device.

Among the reported flaws were rapidly increased battery drain, random freezing and alarms not going off (yeah, we've heard that one before), while some apps failed to work altogether.

Samsung has finally responded with an official statement, withdrawing the download until the issue can be fixed.

"As we are currently investigating the reported issues with Galaxy S3 4.3 Jelly Bean update, the upgrading service has been temporarily suspended," Samsung Mobile UK told the SamMobile blog in a statement. "We are committed to providing customers with the best possible mobile experience, and will ensure to resume the upgrading service at the earliest possibility."

Trouble abroad

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, AndroidPolice reported that mobile carrier AT&T has pulled another Android 4.3 update, this time for the current flagship device, the Samsung Galaxy S4.

Neither Samsung nor AT&T have commented on why the update has been pulled, but TechRadar has asked AT&T and will update this story if a response is forthcoming.

Seemingly, the respective Galaxy S3 and Galaxy S4 updates were brought forward so Samsung could offer more devices to support the struggling Galaxy Gear smartwatch, which was only compatible with the Galaxy Note 3 at launch.

Perhaps testing wasn't as vigorous as it has been in recent times?