Samsung now offering mobile movie downloads

Samsung Mobile announced today the opening of its download store dedicated to movies and TVs shows.

The store contains over 1,000 movies and TV shows from the likes of Warner Bros., Paramount, Universal and Momentum Pictures – with the downloads available both to buy and rent.

The films on offer range from comic-book flicks The Dark Knight and Iron Man to Guy Ritchie's RocknRolla.

Planned expansion

Interestingly, Samsung is not limiting the download store just to mobile phones (although it would love you to watch the films on the Samsung Tocco Ultra Edition) anyone with a compatible laptop or PC can use it too.

And that's not all, the company is hoping to expand the offering to notebooks, MP3 and MP4 players and Samsung TVs.

Speaking about the download store, Nick Turner-Samuels, Head of Content at Samsung Mobile UK, said: "We're very excited to be able to provide existing and future customers access to their favourite movies and TV shows across a number of different Samsung platforms.

"On top of this, it's all in superior picture and sound quality to the standard currently available in the market."

Samsung Movies cost from £2.49 for a 24-hour rental or from £4.99 to buy.