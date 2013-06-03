Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom saunters through States after Middle-East leak

The arrival of the much rumoured Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom is becoming more and more likely as details on the handset begin to leak around the world.

Earlier today we saw Samsung Kazakhstan apparently reveal details of the S4 Zoom alongside the Galaxy Note 3 and Galaxy Tab 3 10.1 on its site - and this has now be followed by information obtained from the

FCC in America

.

Although the leak doesn't give away a great deal, it looks like the Galaxy S4 Zoom is set to sport a 125.3 x 63.3mm frame with NFC, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 all inside - although 4G compatibility remains a mystery.

More blips!

Ahead of Samsung's June 20 event in London, why not focus your attention of some more blips.