Samsung credit card phone debuts in Korea

Samsung Korea has launched its new credit-card sized mobile that measures just 8.7cm x 5.4cm.

The SPH-B6700 features a built-in Terrestrial Digital Media Broadcast (T-DMB) receiver enabling Koreans to watch TV on the move. Samsung has said it also plans to include include T-DMB in some of its European mobiles this year.

Other key features of the 'Credit Card II' phone include a 2-megapixel camera with camcorder function, an MP3 player and built-in Bluetooth connectivity.

The 79g phone also has improved multimedia functions, compared to previous models, and a 330,000 word dictionary, according to Samsung.