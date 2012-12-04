Samsung confirms Ativ S will arrive before the end of the year

The heavily delayed Samsung Ativ S will indeed land in stores before the year is out, the Korean manufacturer has confirmed.

Initially scheduled for a mid-November release when it was announced during the Windows Phone 8 event at the end of October, the Ativ S has experienced some explained delays which has seen it miss a host of rumoured release dates.

A Samsung spokesperson told TechRadar, "We've heard from HQ that the product will be available by the end of this year."

No further info

The representative was not able to furnish us with any more details regarding an exact Samsung Ativ S release date, nor was there any explanation as to why there has been such a mighty delay.

The Ativ S is Samsung's first smartphone to run Mircosoft's latest mobile platform, Windows Phone 8, but it's currently losing ground to the Nokia Lumia 920 and HTC 8X, both of which have been on sale for a while now.

We were impressed with the handset in our hands on Samsung Ativ S review and although it's not arriving on time, it still has the chance to steal the Windows Phone 8 show.