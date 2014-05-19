Rumours gather pace as details of HTC One M8 Prime are leaked

The recently released HTC One M8 could be set for a 'super high-end' reboot if we're to believe habitual leaker @evleaks.

This time he claims that the upgraded device will be waterproof, have an aluminium and liquid silicone casing and it will support category 6 LTE.

It's also claimed that the One M8 Prime will have a 2.5GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 processor, a 5.5-inch 2560 x 1440 (QHD) display and 3GB of RAM- very much similar to the Galaxy S5 Prime leaks we've been seeing.

A bucket-full of salt

Our very own mobile editor Gareth Beavis has previously poured water on a similar HTC M8 Prime leak last month.

He explained that the Prime could be the codename for the HTC One M8 Max, a potential upcoming HTC Phablet with M8 specs.

We contacted HTC and it told us that "HTC doesn't comment on rumour or speculation".