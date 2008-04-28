Rumour: HTC to launch new Windows smartphone

The latest internet rumours are that Smartphone specialist HTC is gearing up to launch two new Windows Mobile smartphones, the HTC "Touch Diamond" and the HTC "Touch Pro".

The phones are expected to be unveiled at a London press event scheduled for 6 May.

The Touch Diamond is said to be the planned heir to HTC’s Touch Cruise and Touch Pro follows the TyTN II model, according to reports on blogs such as Navigadget

No show for Android?

These latest rumours shadow previous talk of an Android-based handset being launched by HTC at the event.

The following specs for the HTC Diamond device are doing the rounds in the blogosphere:



* Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional

* Qualcomm MSM 7201A @ 528MHz

* 256MB ROM/128MB RAM

* 7.2MB HSDPA/HSUPA (rev A EVDO for Sprint versions)

* 2.8-inch VGA screen

* Wi-Fi

* Bluetooth 2.0 with EDR

* eGPS

* 3.1MP camera with flash

* Forward facing camera

* Samsung MoviNAND 4GB internal flash storage

* Orientation sensor

* FM Radio

* microSD expansion

* 900mAh battery

* Dimensions: 51 x 99 x 10.7mm

Stay tuned for the official news directly from the launch event on 6 May.