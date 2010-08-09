RIM unveils budget BlackBerry Curve 9300

RIM has barely finished packing away its fancy BlackBerry Torch 9800 announcement stage, yet has found time to announce the new BlackBerry Curve 9300.

The Curve 9300 takes on the mantle of 'budget BlackBerry', coming in with slightly lower specs than its high-end brethren.

But crucially it's got a number of upgrades over the BlackBerry Curve 8520, namely the addition of 3G connection and the ability to upgrade to the new BlackBerry 6 OS.

Up, up, upgrade

Yes, you heard right - it will land with the bog-standard BlackBerry 5, but will be upgraded to the next generation 'in the coming months, subject to carrier certifications'.

The fact it's going to move up to the next generation of OS from RIM is certainly curious. The Curve 3G only has 256MB of RAM, making it hard to see it having enough grunt to push the OS to its limits.

However, there is Wi-Fi and support for up to 32GB microSD cards, and naturally comes with extended battery life of 19 days' standby.

We're told the UK release date will be later this month, so we'll keep you updated as and when we hear which carriers will be stocking it.