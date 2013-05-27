Press shots of white LG Nexus 4 leaked, but will it bring Android 4.3?

The Google-branded, white LG Nexus 4 smartphone has made another appearance, this time in the form of rather official-looking press shots.

AndroidPolice has obtained the snaps, which it posted over the weekend, showing the device with a black front plate, but a white rear.

The device appeared at Google I/O last week, where it was not officially announced, while rumours have been swirling since January that it may be on the horizon.

Previous reports have suggested that Google may drop the device on June 10, which is the same date Apple has earmarked for its WWDC keynote.

Android 4.3 on board?

With the device now appearing in the flesh and in press shots, the only questions left are the exact specs.

It is hoped that the white Nexus 4, whenever it arrives, will pack v.4.3 of the Android operating system, although a June 10 arrival date would make that possibility a little less likely.

The other piece of major speculation has centred around whether the device will get a 32GB iteration. The black Nexus 4 only came in 8GB and 16GB iterations.

The tipster who leaked the press shots to Android Police will only come with 8GB and 16GB of storage.