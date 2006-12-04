Apple iPhone set for January 2007 launch?

Digg.com bigwig Kevin Rose has catapulted his way into the limelight by leaking details relating to Apple's forthcoming mobile phone.

Speaking on his members-only Diggnation Podcast he revealed that the iPhone will pack two batteries, be available in 4GB and 8GB models, and will launch as early as next month.

Rose also said that it'll be a slider-phone, with an appearance very similar to a regular iPod, and a slide-out keypad for entering phone-mode.

Presumably the inclusion of two batteries is a safeguard against draining the phone battery by listening to music all day long.

Pinch of salt

Word is that the iPhone will be sold in the US unlocked, meaning it can be used with any network. If the iPhone launch follows Apple's usual strategy, it'll be released over here around the same time.

As always, this news should be taken with a pinch of salt: Apple rumours are nothing new, and many have turned out to be false.

But there's a ray of hope for iPod-fans who like what they're hearing - Kevin Rose has made similar predictions before, and he's never been wrong. James Rivington