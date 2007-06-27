iPhone launch: maximum 2 per person

Apple has revealed arrangements for the iPhone launch on Friday. And the big news is that it will be allowing customers to buy up to two iPhones at a time from Apple stores.

As previously announced, the iPhone will go on sale at 6pm, Friday 29 June. All 164 Apple retail stores in the US will stay open until midnight to cater for demand. Contrary to rumours that Apple would limit sales of the iPhone to one per person, Apple is allowing customers to buy up to two iPhones each. It'll work on a first come, first served basis.

From Saturday morning, Apple retail stores will be offering free in-depth workshops to show new owners how to get the most out of their iPhones. These will go on throughout the day. And every store will offer support for users at their Genius Bars, plus personal training through Apples's new One to One programme.

Apple has said that it will be opening its US stores early (from 9am) over the summer for iPhone sales. Also, to prevent potential iPhone buyers making a wasted shopping trip, they can check out the availability of the iPhone in their local stores from 9pm the night before, by visiting www.apple.com/retail .