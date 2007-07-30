iPhone hidden apps revealed?

The Apple iPhone could have more capabilities hidden away that could be activated by a firmware update, some iPhone fans are speculating - including a radio function.

iPhone blog iPhoneology has reported finding file names of various applications and widgets that don't appear on the iPhone in one of the firmware system preference files.

The names of app files found include one that appears to be for a unit convertor and another for a mobile radio. In addition, widget file names include ones related to phonebook, translation, and world clocks. While some of the files could simply have been direct ports from the OSX Tiger Dashboard, the appearance of the radio has led to speculation that this is a app that could support FM radio or streaming radio in a forthcoming Apple iPhone software update.